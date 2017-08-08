YouTuber Patrick Starrr sorry for 'cultural appropriation' after wearing afro wig

Jackie Aina and Patrick StarrrGetty Images

YouTuber Patrick Starrr has apologised for "offending anyone with my hairstyle" after he went to a party in an afro wig.

The apology comes after some social media users accused him of cultural appropriation.

The make-up vlogger, who is of Filipino descent, said he was "not in any way claiming to be black".

He says he got consent from Jackie Aina, who is black, to wear the outfit to her party.

Patrick Starrr said he and Jackie Aina looked like Beyonce and Solange Knowles.

He added: "I hope we can all celebrate beauty/diversity all together."

Patrick Starrr, who has 2.8 million subscribers to his channel, was celebrating the birthday of fellow YouTuber Jackie Aina.

Although he claims she was OK with him wearing the afro wig, Jackie's Twitter feed seems to tell a different story.

Patrick Starrr says he texted Aina, "asking if it was OK to wear. She said she was with it!"

Jackie Aina wrote separately on Twitter that she "corrected him offline".

Patrick Starrr has done make-up tutorials with the likes of Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian and Jessie J.

This isn't the first time he has posted pictures of himself in an afro wig.

Patrick Starrr put a picture on Instagram in May of him in an afro wig.

Jackie Aina, who is also a make-up vlogger, has spoken about cultural appropriation before, after a Marc Jacobs show.

At New York Fashion Week last year, the fashion designer used predominantly white models in dreadlocks to model his clothes.

Jackie Aina responded in a video saying: "I'm not triggered when I see someone who is not of colour wearing locks."

Her issue was that Jacobs' group of models wasn't inclusive enough, and that his response was unsatisfactory.

She said: "he compared them wearing dreads in his show to black women wearing weave, which is a false equivalence".

Jackie Aina seemed happy to take on opposing views on the matter.

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat