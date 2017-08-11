Boardmasters: We work tirelessly to make the festival in Newquay work
By Steve Holden
Newsbeat music reporter at Boardmasters in Cornwall
The organiser of Boardmasters Festival has explained how his team "works tirelessly" to make the event run smoothly.
Andrew Topham's comments follow two other UK festivals, Y Not and Hope & Glory, being cancelled this month.
He's told Newsbeat: "Like a lot of festival promoters, we work tirelessly. We're as motivated as anyone to make them the best possible experience."
Y Not in Derbyshire had to end a day early because of extreme weather.
Liverpool's Hope & Glory was called off as organisers claimed there were "safety concerns" after thousands of fans were made to wait hours outside the event.
"I can hand on heart say that with any of those festivals that have had to cancel due to bad weather, nobody would have been more devastated than the organisers themselves," said Andrew Topham.
"These guys put in year round work. For many people it's life long into these shows.
"We do the same here. We get one chance to run them each year."
In 2014, Boardmasters was forced to end a day early because of severe weather conditions.
"With the hurricane we were unlucky in a sense but lucky in another," said Andrew.
"One day later and it would have missed us but safety comes first for all of us organisers.
"We have to keep our fingers crossed for good weather and sun."
This year's Boardmasters will be headlined by Two Door Cinema Club, Jamiroquai and alt-J with Stormzy, Loyle Carner and The Amazons also on the line-up.
Andrew also said that he and his team are "already booking next year".
"We're always making notes for how we can make things better.
"It's a very unusual business but the work is all year round.
"[It's] every tiny detail, from how many loos there are to how we can innovate on site.
"We work tirelessly with Cornwall Council to run the event and critique ourselves on how we could improve things."
