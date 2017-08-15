WWE's Ric Flair in intensive care after surgery
WWE legend Ric Flair is intensive care after surgery.
It's after the wrestler, known as the Nature Boy, underwent an operation on Monday.
His representatives tweeted that the procedure was not heart related and asked his fans for their prayers.
The 68-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers of all time and has twice been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
Flair's agent, Melinda Morris Zanoni, first tweeted on Sunday that he had gone into hospital for "routine monitoring".
But on Monday the situation appeared to have worsened, as she tweeted that the wrestler was dealing with "serious medical issues".
WWE confirmed that Flair has had surgery. Zanoni tweeted that it had been successful.
Flair has spent the past five decades in professional wrestling, and won the World Heavyweight Wrestling Championships 16 times.
Recently he's focused on supporting his daughter Charlotte in her WWE career.
Newsbeat has contacted Flair's representatives for comment and awaits a reply.
