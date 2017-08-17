'Five reasons why I became a prison officer' Published 17 August 2017

Image caption, Winnie and Adam are not your average prison officers

Physical violence, bad views and uncomfortable uniforms - why be a prison officer?

A £27,000 a year starting salary, in some parts of the country, might help.

The scheme, run by charity Unlocked and paid for by the government, has recruited the best 50 graduates from more than 2000 people who registered, and they plan to expand next year.

The majority of new officers on the scheme are women and 20% are from a black or ethnic minority background.

The aim is to better reflect the UK prison population.

Five people on the scheme in Suffolk, who will start work this month, tell us why they wanted to join one of the country's most dangerous professions.

Winnie, 21, was a law student and isn't scared by being a prison guard

Winnie thinks her background means she can deal with the pressure.

"Coming from an area where violence is not out of the norm, it doesn't scare me.

"Violence is heightened in prison, but there is something like a 0.5% chance, if you are trained properly."

The intensive training she's been through since graduating makes her feel a little bit safer.

"If I can make one little change in one person I will have done my job."

Adam, 24, was a Cambridge graduate but wants more responsibility

Adam admits he one of the "poshest" people on the course.

"Just being handed so much responsibility straight out of university was something really attractive," he says.

He's now heading into a category B jail in London.

"In a lot of [graduate] jobs you'd be running around supporting senior staff, but I'm going to be in charge of making a real impact for dozens of guys on my unit."

Jas, 22, was a law graduate from Leeds but likes the pay in prisons

For Jas, the job pays better and gives her more skills than anything else available.

"Though I'm aware of the dangers of working in a prison, it's not the first thing on my mind.

"I focus on the bigger picture. To have the skills to de-escalate a situation, that is so irate. Seeing that on my training days, it really appeals to me."

Jas says learning those skills really empowered her.

"There is so much more light [to the job] than there is darkness."

Carys ,22, was a sociology student in south Wales and wants to help vulnerable inmates

From the moment she saw the job advertised on social media at university Carys thought being a prison officer was her.

"Most people I know were in proper shock when they found out," she admits.

"I have always wanted to work with vulnerable people and working in a prison doesn't get much more vulnerable."

Carys has been placed in a female prison and she says that really interested her.

"I've always wanted to work with women. We are trained with the skills to de-escalate situations and have been given such powerful [life] tools."

Luke, 23, studied sociology in Bangor and he likes the variety of the job

Luke says when he first went into a prison, he realised he "really wanted" to do the job.

"The perception of a prison officer is different to the reality."

It was the ability to do so many jobs, within one role, and earn a good wage doing it that appealed to Luke.

"You're thought of as just a 'turnkey' but you can be a fireman, work in mental health - there's loads to it."