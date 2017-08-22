Chvrches are going to appear in Archie Comics playing mentors to a band in Riverdale
- Published
Chvrches are the latest addition to the Archie Comics line-up, playing mentors to a band in Riverdale.
They will have a cameo at the end of one episode in the new series - the Archies #2.
The Glasgow band will then play a greater role in the next instalment by helping the band go on tour.
One of the comic's writers, Alex Segura, says they chose Chvrches "because they've got such a modern, fun vibe".
Alex and fellow writer Matt Rosenberg are "both fans of the music" and when they saw their cartoonist Joe Eisma's impressions of the bands, they say they knew it would work.
Alex told MTV News: "[Joe] just nailed it so perfectly that it made sense to have them be the first band."
Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook and Martin Doherty formed Chvrches in 2011 and have had chart success with songs We Sink, Gun and The Mother We Share.
Although the band's music has featured in video games like FIFA and Grand Theft Auto, and had songs in TV series Grey's Anatomy, this time it's the band members themselves who'll be in the spotlight.
The comic will follow the story of characters Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and Reggie as they follow their dreams of being a successful rock band called The Archies.
The stories will see them on tour after leaving their hometown of Riverdale and will see them getting help from real-life bands along the way.
Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat