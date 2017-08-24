Declan McKenna: There's no set path after GCSEs
Thousands of people in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are getting their GCSE results.
In 2015, Declan McKenna was doing the same after submitting his track Brazil, which had just had its first play on Radio 1, as part of his music coursework.
"It got 98%. What was 2% wrong? But I never got it remarked in case they realised it was too generic," he jokes.
"It was an intense time but I got through it and did alright."
Declan started his A-levels but dropped out to pursue music. He says his career shows "there's no set path" after getting your results.
'You've got more time than you think'
"It was a weird time. It'd never had exams like it before.
"You're working really hard and you might not want to and you're not really used to it.
"I could have gone down a more academic route if I wanted to but I just didn't.
"It's not for everyone and it's not always the right thing to do for you.
"You can live your own life and do what you want to do. You shouldn't feel pressure to do anything because you think someone else wants you to, you should go by what you want."
"I did that and I'm enjoying myself and that's all that matters.
"You've got a lot more time than you think you do.
"You don't need to be getting everything in life right. I think the most important thing is growing up, enjoying yourself and understanding yourself a little bit more.
"There's not enough focus put on learning about yourself and how that can teach you more than certain subjects can.
"If it takes a couple of years to figure things out then that's fine and it doesn't mean you've failed at anything."
