Marco Pierre White Jr sorry for 'insensitive & ignorant' Parsons Green tweet
- Published
Marco Pierre White Jr has apologised after posting an "insensitive and ignorant" tweet about the Parsons Green explosion.
A device was detonated on a Tube train in west London during Friday's rush hour injuring 22 people.
Shortly afterwards the chef's son posted a message saying: "Parsons Green tube station this morning was targeted by terrorists, this is why I don't take the tube #theRichDontDie."
He deleted it shortly afterwards.
Twitter user John said: "Marco Pierre White Jr proving once again he's a vile scumbag, I'd rather be skint than be anything like [him]."
Carlene said she'd rather be sleeping on the streets than be like him.
The 22-year-old is well known for his outspoken comments about London's underground system.
Last week he described people who used London's Tube network as "peasants".
The blast, on an eastbound District Line train from Wimbledon, is being treated as terrorism.
The people who were hurt are mainly being treated for burn injuries.
Security services are now looking for the person who planted the device on the train.
Marco Pierre White Jr appeared on Big Brother last year, although he was the first person voted out of the house.
Broadcasting regulator Ofcom received 252 complaints about his sexual relationship with fellow contestant Laura Carter, while he was engaged to Kim Melville-Smith.
They split up after he left the house.
The 22-year-old's well known for his extensive number of tattoos. He has around 80,000 followers on Instagram and is now in a relationship with Francesca Suter.
He's the son of Michelin-starred chef Marco Pierre White.
His dad was criticised earlier this week after having a go at the quality of English wine, saying only a "numpty" would buy it.
Speaking at the opening of his new restaurant in Plymouth, he said: "The French make the best wine, the English just play at it."
He also appeared to have a go at the quality of food available in the West Country, saying London was still the number one food destination in the UK.
"How many three-Michelin-star restaurants does Cornwall have? None."
Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat