Emmys 2017: Donald Glover makes history with double win
Donald Glover has made history as the first black person to win an Emmy for directing a comedy show.
The 33-year-old, who also performs music under the name Childish Gambino, picked up the directing for a comedy series prize and best lead actor in a comedy series for Atlanta.
He is also the first director to win for a show he acted in since 1977.
The Handmaid's Tale and Big Little Lies were among the other big winners on the night.
He directed some of his acceptance speech towards President Donald Trump.
He said: "I want to thank Trump for making black people number one on the most oppressed list.
"He's the reason I'm probably up here."
He also used his second speech to thank his family and announce the news that he is expecting a second child.
"I want to thank Michelle, my partner. You love me even how crazy I get.
"I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life.
"I want to thank my unborn son. We're listening to Stevie [Wonder] tonight."
Backstage in the winners' room, Donald Glover also teased that he's working on a new mixtape with Chance the Rapper.
When asked about it he said: "I don't ever want to do anything because I'm forced to.
"I think once you start to do that things start to get bad.
"I feel like I've got to do something, I probably will."
Atlanta isn't set to return until 2018 as Donald Glover is currently busy filming the Han Solo prequel, in which he plays a young Lando Calrissian.
