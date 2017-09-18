Tyler, The Creator originally wrote See You Again for Zayn Malik
Tyler, The Creator has explained that he originally wrote a song called See You Again for Zayn Malik.
The track appears on the rapper's latest album, Flower Boy, and features vocals performed by Kali Uchis.
However, he's said on Twitter that he wanted the song to be used by the former One Direction singer.
He claimed that Zayn "flaked on studio time twice" so he kept the song for himself.
Tyler said he thought the move had "worked out" in the end anyway and that he was happy the track was going down.
"See You Again is getting played on a few stations, awesome, hope I catch it at some point."
Tyler, the Creator remixed Zayn Malik's Pillowtalk last year and recorded his own video for the new version, suggesting he "had no art to go along with it".
He also referred to his claims that Zayn had "flaked on studio sessions" when the remix was released.
The producer has worked on some big albums including former Odd Future member Frank Ocean's Channel Orange.
If the sessions had come off, it would have been Tyler, the Creator's biggest pop collaboration to date.
Zayn, who recently released Dusk Till Dawn which features Sia and appears on the soundtrack for Idris Elba's new film Mountain Between, is yet to respond to the tweets.
