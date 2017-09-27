Demi Lovato reveals tell-all YouTube documentary release date
Demi Lovato's tell-all documentary is coming out on 17 October.
Simply Complicated follows the singer making her new album, as well as her personal struggles with alcohol and an eating disorder.
"It was important to me to create this documentary with a platform that would allow me to continue to bring my story directly to my fans," she said in a statement.
The feature-length programme will be broadcast on YouTube.
The 25-year-old says it wasn't easy to let a camera crew into her life.
"It's definitely a challenge, because you just want to be completely open and free, and when you have cameras on you, you don't feel like you can do that," she told ew.com.
"But you get used to it. And once you get past that mentality, you forget the cameras are there and you're able to be completely vulnerable."
The former X Factor USA judge recently marked five years sober.
She's spoken openly in the past about her alcohol addiction and bipolar disorder.
The singer has spent a year and a half working on her new album, the follow up to 2015's Confident.
Tell Me You Love Me is due out on Friday and she's promised it'll have a more soulful sound than her previous releases.
"I think what'll surprise fans the most for this new album is how R&B I'm going," she says.
