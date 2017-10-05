George Ezra and others share the joy of their first radio play
"You just don't know how to react. It was such a strange experience."
For any up-and-coming artist, getting played on the radio is a big deal.
BBC Music Introducing has been giving air time to up-and-coming artists for 10 years now - and to help celebrate, Newsbeat spoke to some of the biggest names at the anniversary party.
They could all remember where they were and how they felt when they first heard their songs on-air.
George Ezra
"It just feels like you've pressed play on a song you've heard loads.
"I was in Bristol in the kitchen with my friend.
"I'd been given the heads up that it was going to happen, so I tuned in and I was thinking, 'I guess other people are listening to this, but it's hard to imagine it.'"
Declan McKenna
"I turned on the radio and was desperate to know, 'Has he played it yet? Has he played it yet?'
"Phil Taggart said that he was getting bombarded on Twitter by people talking about my song.
"He was saying, 'I've never seen an artist that's unsigned with so many fans tweeting in.'
"And I just thought, 'These aren't my fans, they're just my friends, and friends of friends.'
"You just don't know how to react. It was such a strange experience."
Nao
"It was 2015, England were playing football and we were losing.
"I wasn't getting any tweets at that time because I had about 12 followers but then I saw Zane Lowe had tweeted me and I was like, 'What?'
"It was really surreal.
"It was nice to be with my friends at that time, all watching the football and having a beer, and we could actually celebrate something, because we were losing at the football."
Slaves
"It was quite surreal to go from not getting played to all of our album getting played.
"Jake Rickard was the presenter.
"We actually got invited in to the studio because they did a track of the week, and he couldn't pick a song, so he made it the album of the week."
