BBC News

Grime pioneer Major Ace dies from brain tumour

Published
Image caption,
Major Ace on the microphone

Major Ace, one of the founders of grime, has died.

He was part of Pay As U Go Cartel, which helped launch the careers of Wiley and DJ Target, among others.

The MC, whose real name was Luke Monero, had been suffering from a brain tumour, and passed away on Sunday.

Chipmunk, Lethal Bizzle, Wretch32, MistaJam, and Twin B are among the artists and DJs paying tribute to him on social media.

His death was confirmed by his younger brother, Cass.

He wrote on Instagram that he was "so proud" of his older brother, and called him a "legend in the game".

Pay As U Go Cartel reached number 13 in the charts with Champagne Dance in 2002.

The crew, including Wiley and BBC 1Xtra DJ Target, as well as Slimzee, Geeneus, Gods Gift and Flow Dan, have gone on to successful careers in grime.

Wiley posted 'thank you for showing me the way' alongside a picture of Major Ace on Instagram.

Speaking to Newsbeat, Wiley said Major Ace's death had greatly affected him: "Major Ace means a lot to me and he'll be forever missed."

"He got the credit he deserved. Major Ace was Wiley before Wiley."

DJ Target tweeted "rest in peace" and called Major Ace "my brother" on Twitter.

In 2014, they collaborated with fellow London crew So Solid, and recorded a session for 1Xtra.

1Xtra's MistaJam tweeted he "had the pleasure of meeting and working with Major Ace" several times.

1Xtra DJ Twin B said Major Ace was "there at the beginning" of grime and called him a "superstar".

Chipmunk tweeted Major Ace was one of the MCs who inspired him to make music.

DJ Slimzee tweeted a picture of them together as children.

Rapper Tinchy Stryder tweeted he "can't believe it".

Wretch32 tweeted "R.I.P."

Lisa Maffia tweeted broken heart and crying emojis.

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat

Related Topics