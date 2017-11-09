Rugby injuries don't put us off, say grassroots players
Ahead of the autumn internationals there's a good chance one of rugby union's biggest talking points will be back on the agenda - injuries.
Ten of the 12 Premiership clubs suffered a combined 82 injuries to first-team players this season.
Coaches are saying new rules designed to encourage attacking play mean a tackle can feel like being in a high impact car crash.
There are calls for the number of games to be reduced.
For many at grassroots level, it seems any worries about getting hurt comes second to their love of the game.
Zoe Childs Ford, 21, has been playing rugby at Didsbury Toc H Rugby Club in Greater Manchester for four years.
She tells Newsbeat she's had ligament damage in one of her knees and suffered "a few concussions".
"I had a bit of a hit to the head, but was up and playing again within the three week time frame."
She tells us she had no long-term effects.
"I was more annoyed that I couldn't play rugby more than anything else."
Zoe says "poor refereeing" doesn't help.
"Refs at our level sometimes miss important safety points, which can make things more dangerous than usual."
Sam and Nathan have been playing rugby since they were nine.
"I love the physicality of rugby," says Sam, 14. "We are trained to avoid injuries in the tackle technique and how we play, you just don't think about concussion."
Nathan says getting injured "is just part of the game".
Saracens and England player Billy Vunipola was ruled out for four months in September with a serious knee injury.
He's realistic about the impact playing rugby at the top level is having on his body.
"Kids want to play rugby because it's fun, but they also need to know that it's going to be tough," he recently told the BBC.
The 25-year-old has even said he would be willing to take a big pay cut if it meant playing fewer matches to reduce the risk of injury.
You can obviously pick up serious injuries in plenty of other sports, but the physical nature of rugby means it is under a spotlight perhaps more than others.
Steve Granger, head of community at the RFU, says the professional game is responding to the rise in injuries in the sport.
"As people become more aware of things like concussion, you end up getting more concussions reported which can only be a good thing."
Welsh Rugby Union chairman Gareth Davies believes limiting replacements in professional rugby games could reduce injuries by forcing players to be lighter and faster.
For now it doesn't seem to be putting grassroots players like Zoe off.
"When I look at the long term effects of not doing sport at all, that always seems to be a lot worse than any injuries I might pick up."
