Sir Spyro gets new grime show on Radio 1Xtra
Sir Spyro is replacing Logan Sama on BBC Radio 1Xtra's new weekly grime show.
He will present a two-hour slot from 11pm-1am every Friday night from 17 November.
The DJ is taking over from Logan Sama, who was originally announced as the presenter, before being dropped for making "offensive comments".
Sir Spyro has spent 12 years at Rinse FM and produced Big For Your Boots on Stormzy's debut album.
Speaking about his new show, Sir Spyro says he is looking forward to bringing exciting tracks, freestyles and interviews to a wider, national audience.
"I feel honoured that 1Xtra have acknowledged me as a trusted voice to do so and I look forward to developing the show as the cornerstone for grime on radio."
Mark Strippel, head of programmes for 1Xtra, says Spyro is a "hugely respected ambassador for grime" and reinforces the station's commitment to the genre.