Don Broco frontman Rob Damiani says sex claims 'untrue'
Don Broco frontman Rob Damiani has strongly denied claims of sexual misconduct saying they are "untrue and defamatory".
It follows allegations which were doing the rounds on social media.
Last night, Rob wrote on Twitter: "I totally refute the allegations made against me. They are untrue and defamatory."
He said the claims were now in the hands of lawyers who would be taking "appropriate action".
On Monday, the rock band was forced to clear up the meaning of the lyrics to their song Wat'cha Gonna Do.
It includes the lines "So I slip it in her drink and away we go" and "Have I gone too far? Ooops I've gone too far".
They said the lyrics draw on the "worst sides of human behaviour" and was "never meant to normalise" the actions.
Later that day, the band said it had become aware of the claims made against Rob and would respond.
The band is due to release their album Technology and tour the UK in February.
