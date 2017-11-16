The most influential under 30s in the world, according to Forbes
American magazine Forbes has published its annual list showing 600 of the most influential people in the world under the age of 30.
It showcases up-and-coming names, like 17-year-old actress Yara Shahidi from US sitcom Black-ish.
Well known musicians like Cardi B and DJ Marshmello also made the list, as well as the British model Jourdan Dunn.
She shot to fame in 2007 when she was discovered at a Primark store in London.
Since then she's modelled for brands like Burberry and Maybelline and has also spoken out about racism in the fashion industry.
In 2014, Forbes made Jourdan the first black British model to make their top-earning models' list.
Poppy Jamie, 27, Leo Seigal, 26, and Suki Waterhouse, 25, have all made the list together.
They're the British names behind Pop & Suki, a handbag and accessories company.
The brand launched in 2016 when model Suki teamed up with her best friend, TV presenter Poppy and entrepreneur Leo.
Lena Dunham and Jessica Alba are fans of their black and pink leather bags.
The youngest person on the list is 12-year-old Marley Dias, who started #1000blackgirlbooks - a campaign to find more books with black girls as the main character.
Forbes has released 23 separate 30 Under 30 lists this year including media, celebrities, finance, science and sports.
The Gaming section includes YouTube star Mark "Markiplier" Fishbach.
Runner-up of America's Got Talent in 2010, Jackie Evancho, makes the Youngest 30 Under 30 list and UFC fighter Amanda Nunes is on the US-dominated Sports rundown.
