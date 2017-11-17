My grandparents are helping me with the deposit for a new house
- Published
Instead of waiting more than two years to save up for a deposit for a new house, Gemma's being helped out by her grandparents.
The 23-year-old is looking to buy in Essex with her boyfriend and they now have a budget of £300,000.
"Some of the money from the deposit will come from my grandparents and we'll pay it off slowly.
"We have some savings in a bank account and we are getting just over 1% interest," she told Newsbeat.
"They [my grandparents] say it makes no difference if they give the money to us and we pay them back with interest."
Gemma says the buy-to-let market has made it harder for people to own their own homes.
"Rent in London is so expensive, it is a lot of money to pay out with hardly any benefit.
"Rents keep going up and it becomes a vicious cycle, making it harder for people to save money for deposits."
There is a debate going on about why young people are finding it hard to become home owners.
More homes were built last year than the year before, but people are still struggling to get on the ladder.
Figures from the ONS show the average UK house price was £226,000 in September, £11,000 higher than a year earlier.
Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, Sajid Javid, has suggested next week's Budget will pledge new action to tackle the housing crisis.
He also criticised some people who say younger people can't afford their own homes because they spend too much on things like "smashed avocado".
Amber, Marie and Natalie all live near Watford.
They told Newsbeat about their living arrangements.
Amber says she is in a lot of debt.
"You need a £40,000 deposit to buy a house in Watford, it would take me forever to save that kind of money."
Natalie Jones, 26, pays £725 a month for a room in Watford.
She told Newsbeat: "I've moved from Dorset and that is how much I would pay for a whole flat there."
Marie Weller, 79, has lived on the same street in Bushey, Hertfordshire, for 56 years and says she feels sorry for younger people and thinks her generation had it a lot easier.
"Bushey Council built an estate for the youngsters to buy a house. I feel sorry for young people. We had more of a chance."
Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat