The people who camped overnight outside Drake's London store

Drake's opened a clothes shop in London.
The rapper already has shops in America and Canada, but the branch in Soho is his first in Europe.
"I came at 7.30pm last night and camped out. He's a huge influencer, a real icon," says 20-year-old Zac, who was first in the queue after a 17-hour wait.
"I spent about £600. It's been cold, and I feel like I'm going to faint from being tired but it was worth it."
Zac came along with Sophie, who is also a huge Drake supporter.
"I've been a fan of his music since way back," says the 18-year-old.
"I've been to see him live nine times, and we actually went to OVO Fest in Toronto this summer as well."
Sophie spent £350 on hoodies and tracksuit bottoms from the range, while other fans splashed out more.
"I spent £400. I know it's a lot of money, but because I buy and sell clothes I can fund it myself," says 18-year-old Max.
It's not unusual in Soho to see long lines of people queuing as streetwear brands like Palace and Supreme drop their latest collections.
And though the clothes can cost hundreds of pounds, their resale value is often much higher.
But Max, who travelled from Brighton and camped outside the shop overnight, says he won't be selling on the tracksuit and T-shirt he's bought.
"I think Drake's a cool geezer, his style's good. Within the streetwear community, if he wears something, it will influence people."
The Toronto star launched his clothing line in 2011.
He's one of a few rappers, including Kanye West, Tyler, The Creator and Skepta, to move successfully into fashion in the past few years.
So many people turned up for the London launch, that a ticketed queuing system was set up several blocks away from the shop.
"I was nine when Drake came out with mainstream music, and I've been a fan of his since then," says 17-year-old Kaya.
"My life is Drake, really. On my wall, on my phone, everything. I'll probably be backing up into my savings account to buy one of the tracksuits, but I just never thought he would bring it here."
