Ryan Seacrest denies 'reckless' misconduct allegations
- Published
Television presenter Ryan Seacrest has denied allegations he was inappropriate with a colleague he worked with at E! News almost a decade ago.
The US TV channel says it is now conducting an internal investigation into claims brought forward by a former stylist to the 42-year-old.
They are yet to release details of the nature of the allegation.
In a statement, Ryan says he's "truly sorry" if he made her feel "anything but respected."
However the presenter went on to say in his statement that he firmly denied any claims of inappropriate behaviour.
"Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her," he said.
"I dispute these reckless allegations," he added.
He said that he plans to cooperate with any investigation that may follow.
"I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that's core to who I am."
"Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I've endeavoured to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that's how I believe it should be."
He goes on to say: "I'm distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I'm proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself."
"I'm an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices," he said.
