John Legend and Chrissy Teigen announce second pregnancy
- Published
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have announced they are expecting their second child.
"Very excited to not have to hide this any more," Teigen wrote on Snapchat, while posing in a dress highlighting her bump.
The pair, who've been married since 2013, already have a daughter - one-year-old Luna.
The couple, well known for interacting with fans on social media, uploaded an Instagram video with the news.
The model and presenter sarcastically captioned the clip with the words "It's John's" to her 15 million followers.
More than three million people have watched the clip in which Chrissy asks her daughter, "Luna, what's in here".
The toddler then lifts her mum's top to reveal her bump and replies, "Baby".
Chrissy Teigen hasn't released any more details of her pregnancy but has spoken about her struggles with infertility.
In an interview with FABLife in 2015, the 31-year-old explained she'd liked to have started a family with her husband sooner.
"We would have had kids five, six years ago if it happened," said Chrissy Teigen.
"It's been a process. We've seen fertility doctors."
It's been a good few days for Chrissy Teigen - earlier this week she was named on the list of highest-paid models.
She has deals with McDonald's, Vita Coco and Smirnoff and earned an estimated $13.5m (£10.2m) in 2017.
The list, compiled by Forbes Magazine, was topped by Kendall Jenner with earnings of $22m (£16.6m) over that period.
Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat