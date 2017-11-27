Little Mix: We're not perfect and we know that
Little Mix have opened up about the pressures of fame saying they were "thrown" into the music industry.
Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall won the X Factor in 2011.
Speaking to the Observer magazine about when they first started, Jesy said: "It was just the worst thing ever.
"Strangers saying things about you that you didn't even know about yourself. And you question yourself."
Little Mix were the first and only all-female group to win the show and are now famous all over the world.
They've gone on to release four albums in six years and have completed a world tour.
Speaking about the pressures of being in the spotlight, Jesy, 26, said: "I think it's a really sad world that we live in, with social media, where people love to scrutinise girls and women.
"But we set a good example. We embrace who we are, we're not perfect and we know that."
Jade, 24, said the band has been forced to grow up while everyone was watching.
"In the normal world, you'd go to college, you'd be discovering yourself and you make mistakes and you wouldn't be judged for it."
Leigh-Anne, 26, said it's been difficult for them to show their emotions because of their fame.
"It's especially hard when you want to just be sad," she said.
"If you are feeling like crap and you can't just cry, then yeah, that's...weird."
Perrie, 24, said sometimes they feel like the "most fierce people ever" and other days they will think "Oh my God, I'm so ugly".
She added: "I don't think everyone is 100% comfortable in their own skin, but we're learning to love ourselves more and more, and that's what we represent in our music."
The foursome said they hope to lead more "normal" lives one day.
Jade said: "It's nice to know that we'll do this for a few years and then in the future we've still got that part to come".
