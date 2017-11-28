Royal wedding bingo: The speculation you're likely to hear before it happens

Harry and Meghan
By Hannah Moore
Newsbeat reporter

We haven't got many details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming wedding.

And we're not likely to ahead of the big day in May 2018. Like the marriage of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, most of it will be kept secret.

But thousands of column inches have already been dedicated to wondering about the dress, weather and cake.

Here's the speculation you'll see over the next few months.

Getty Images
The wedding is taking place at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in May

The stag do

About 100,000 people have clicked "attending" to a fake Facebook event for Harry's stag do.

They should be so lucky.

Getty Images
Just a water for me, thanks

The prince is known as something of a party boy, which has sometimes got him into trouble.

In 2005 he was forced to apologise after photos surfaced of him in fancy dress as a Nazi.

Getty Images
We bet Rihanna could organise a cracking stag do

With those days behind him, social media users are are having a good time imagining how the celebrations will go.

Rosstalbot tweeted a picture from film The Hangover.

HallyGolightly says her dad has clicked "interested" on the Facebook event for Harry's stag do.

Harry's brother, the Duke of Cambridge, is believed to be in charge.

He spent his stag do at a country estate in Norfolk - so something similar?

The dress

Getty Images
Erdem is one of the favourites to design Meghan's dress. Doubt she'll go for that hat though

Meghan is expected to wear a dress and it will probably be white. Most brides choose white, right?

Beyond that, there's the pressure for her to choose a British designer.

Getty Images
Fashion designer Victoria Beckham and her husband David attended the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011

Victoria Beckham and Antonio Berardi are in the running, with Erdem, known for its whimsical flowery prints, as the current frontrunner.

The designer is London-based but from Canada - so that would be a nod to Meghan's recent home too.

#fashion
#fashion

But another of the country's famous sons, Drake, has just opened his first clothes shop in London.

Could she walk down the aisle in an OVO hoodie instead? We're thinking not.

The bridesmaids

Rumours are rife about which celebrity friends Meghan will want backing her up.

Getty Images
Pippa Middleton and the squad at William and Kate's wedding

Based almost entirely on the photos she's posted on Instagram, the press are saying her squad could include Serena Williams, Millie Mackintosh and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra.

Meghan shared a photo of her and tennis star Serena Williams.

We'd guess that Kate and Pippa Middleton could get invites too, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte as page boy and flower girl.

Now to find a dress that suits them all.

The dogs

A happy couple
A happy couple

Meghan has two rescue dogs, a beagle named Guy and a Labrador-shepherd mix called Bogart.

A photo of Meghan's dogs on her Instagram.

While Guy has been living it up at the couple's London home for a while, Bogart has been living with one of Meghan's friends.

And now it's been confirmed that's where he's staying.

"Bogart is now living with friends," said Harry's communication's secretary Jason Knauf.

Meghan posted a picture of Guy in a Union Flag jumper on Instagram.

Plenty of people include their dogs at the their weddings now, as ring bearer, part of the bridal party, or held instead of a bridal bouquet.

With Bogart out of the way, will Guy take a starring role in the wedding ceremony?

The cake

Getty Images
The first of the Duke and Duchesses of Cambridge's two wedding cakes. Top that

It's a royal tradition to have two cakes.

William and Kate went for a multilayered fruit masterpiece, followed by a good old McVitie's chocolate biscuit cake.

Getty Images
Cake from Prince Charles and Princess Diana's cake, still going since 1981

Meghan is a self-professed healthy eater and good cook, sharing photos of salads and sushi on her social media.

Meghan shared a photo of a very healthy looking breakfast on Instagram.

Darren McGrady, a former royal chef, tells Food and Wine magazine that that could cause conflict because Harry likes comfort food.

Getty Images
Prince Harry makes a mean Marmite on toast, apparently

"Harry is a super fan of pizza. Harry is a super fan of curries," he says. "Harry loves most foods."

We're betting on a caterpillar cake.

The weather

Getty Images

It's Britain in spring.

It could be warm, it could be cold, it could rain. We don't know.

But that won't stop people going on and on about it.

Just remember - when the sun shines, we shine together. Or you can stand under my umbrella.

