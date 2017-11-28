Royal wedding bingo: The speculation you're likely to hear before it happens
We haven't got many details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming wedding.
And we're not likely to ahead of the big day in May 2018. Like the marriage of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, most of it will be kept secret.
But thousands of column inches have already been dedicated to wondering about the dress, weather and cake.
Here's the speculation you'll see over the next few months.
The stag do
About 100,000 people have clicked "attending" to a fake Facebook event for Harry's stag do.
They should be so lucky.
The prince is known as something of a party boy, which has sometimes got him into trouble.
In 2005 he was forced to apologise after photos surfaced of him in fancy dress as a Nazi.
With those days behind him, social media users are are having a good time imagining how the celebrations will go.
Harry's brother, the Duke of Cambridge, is believed to be in charge.
He spent his stag do at a country estate in Norfolk - so something similar?
The dress
Meghan is expected to wear a dress and it will probably be white. Most brides choose white, right?
Beyond that, there's the pressure for her to choose a British designer.
Victoria Beckham and Antonio Berardi are in the running, with Erdem, known for its whimsical flowery prints, as the current frontrunner.
The designer is London-based but from Canada - so that would be a nod to Meghan's recent home too.
But another of the country's famous sons, Drake, has just opened his first clothes shop in London.
Could she walk down the aisle in an OVO hoodie instead? We're thinking not.
The bridesmaids
Rumours are rife about which celebrity friends Meghan will want backing her up.
Based almost entirely on the photos she's posted on Instagram, the press are saying her squad could include Serena Williams, Millie Mackintosh and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra.
We'd guess that Kate and Pippa Middleton could get invites too, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte as page boy and flower girl.
Now to find a dress that suits them all.
The dogs
Meghan has two rescue dogs, a beagle named Guy and a Labrador-shepherd mix called Bogart.
While Guy has been living it up at the couple's London home for a while, Bogart has been living with one of Meghan's friends.
And now it's been confirmed that's where he's staying.
"Bogart is now living with friends," said Harry's communication's secretary Jason Knauf.
Plenty of people include their dogs at the their weddings now, as ring bearer, part of the bridal party, or held instead of a bridal bouquet.
With Bogart out of the way, will Guy take a starring role in the wedding ceremony?
The cake
It's a royal tradition to have two cakes.
William and Kate went for a multilayered fruit masterpiece, followed by a good old McVitie's chocolate biscuit cake.
Meghan is a self-professed healthy eater and good cook, sharing photos of salads and sushi on her social media.
Darren McGrady, a former royal chef, tells Food and Wine magazine that that could cause conflict because Harry likes comfort food.
"Harry is a super fan of pizza. Harry is a super fan of curries," he says. "Harry loves most foods."
We're betting on a caterpillar cake.
The weather
It's Britain in spring.
It could be warm, it could be cold, it could rain. We don't know.
But that won't stop people going on and on about it.
Just remember - when the sun shines, we shine together. Or you can stand under my umbrella.
