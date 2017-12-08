Amber Heard reacts to JK Rowling casting Johnny Depp
Amber Heard has reacted to her ex-husband Johnny Depp being cast in JK Rowling's screenplay for the new Fantastic Beasts film.
The actress has previously accused Depp of being physically abusive, claims he denies.
Rowling has said she's "genuinely happy" to have the actor play Gellert Grindelwald, despite the controversial stories about him.
Heard has re-posted a joint statement she released with Depp in August.
It reads: "Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love.
"Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm."
"Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future."
JK Rowling has written the screenplays for the Fantastic Beasts spin-off films that are based in the Harry Potter universe.
The author admitted recasting Depp for the role had been "naturally considered" after the domestic abuse accusations.
In a statement, Rowling said: "Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies.
"Harry Potter fans had legitimate questions and concerns about our choice to continue with Johnny Depp in the role. As David Yates, long-time Potter director, has already said, we naturally considered the possibility of recasting.
"I understand why some have been confused and angry about why that didn't happen."
Harry Potter director David Yates told Entertainment Weekly: "I can only tell you about the man I see every day.
"He's full of decency and kindness, and that's all I see. Whatever accusation was out there doesn't tally with the kind of human being I've been working with."
Johnny Depp appeared in the first Fantastic Beasts film last year but he's expected to have a bigger role in the sequel.
The second movie, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, also stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Zoe Kravitz.
Johnny Depp's divorce from Amber Heard was finalised in January.
He agreed to pay her £5.6m, which she said would be donated to charity.
The actress also got to keep dogs Pistol and Boo, and a horse called Arrow.
