Some of the best Christmas world records: Instadogs, Susan Boyle and surfing Santas
By Bela Shah
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
You might recognise them from Instagram and these dogs probably have more followers than you.
Not content with owning social media though they're also world record holders.
They teamed up with more than 300 other dogs to set the record for the most ever to wear a Christmas Jumper in the same place.
Pretty niche, but it's not the only Christmas world record worth knowing about.
The charity Save the Children took pictures of some of the dogs taking part with animal photographer Tim Flach.
It says it help set the world record for the most dogs in Christmas jumpers in one place.
Some high profile pups took part including Ru, whose owner is the editor of British Vogue, Edward Enninful.
The largest Christmas dinner
It's a 9.6 kilogram feast and includes a turkey, carrots, parsnips, broccoli pieces, cauliflower pieces, roast potatoes, pigs in blankets and 25 brussel sprouts.
It was served at the Duck Inn in Worcestershire on 24th December 2013.
Warning: Third party content may contain adverts.
The most successful Christmas album in the UK
Move over Mariah and Buble, this honour goes to Susan Boyle.
On 20th November 2010, her album The Gift became the first Christmas album to ever top the UK chart.
You weren't expecting that, were you?
Surfing Santas
From Su-Bo to the Santas catching a wave Down Under.
A total of 320 people dressed as Santa Claus took to Sydney's Bondi Beach in 2015 for a 30-minute surfing lesson and went home with a world record.
The Grinch
The highest grossing Christmas-themed film is How the Grinch Stole Christmas, which made £227.7million at the box office.
The Grinch might be grumpy but he's also rich.
Wendy the Snow Queen
Meet Wendy Suen. Her husband gave her a snow globe for Christmas in 2000.
Now she has the largest collection in the world with a cool 4,059 snow globes stored in her home in Shanghai.
Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat