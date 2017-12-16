BBC News

Iain Lee addresses I'm a Celeb bullying claims

Iain Lee says the word bullying is "a bit strong" to describe what happened to him in the jungle.

Many fans complained about the way the radio host was treated by his fellow contestants on this year's I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

But now, in a series of tweets and an interview on spin-off show Coming Out, he's denied it amounted to bullying.

He's also asked supporters not to send abusive messages to anyone connected with the show.

image captionIain won all 11 stars in Bushtucker trial Space Your Fears

Dennis Wise, Rebekah Vardy, Amir Khan and Jamie Lomas were all accused of being unkind to Iain Lee during his time in the jungle.

But speaking on the special, which aired on Friday night, he said: "There was no bullying going on.

"Let's quash this rumour once and for all. Bullying is a very serious thing. It's a huge word. There was no bullying whatsoever."

He then went on to clarify his position in a series of tweets.

"Bullying is a strong word. But I was unaware of a lot of what was said behind my back and also what some people said about me after they'd left", he said.

He then responded to a tweet from Rebekah Vardy.

"I hadn't seen the comments made behind my back or the ones made by some camp mates when they left. I still suggest the word bullying is too strong. But", his Tweet read.

This year's show was won by Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo.

In his tweets, Iain also revealed that he doesn't plan to watch the whole show.

"I've only watched a few clips of the show", he said, "the trials were exhilarating. Other bits made me sad and were very confusing. Probably won't watch the rest. Still, it was a mainly positive experience despite everything. Glad I did it."

He finished with a warning to fans.

"Please be polite to anyone connected with the show on here. Whatever you think of them please, don't send abusive messages to anyone. Certainly not in my name. If you do and I see, I will block you."

