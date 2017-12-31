Lewis Hamilton's Instagram posts removed days after 'princess' controversy
Lewis Hamilton's Instagram posts have been deleted just days after he apologised for appearing to mock his nephew's princess dress.
In an Instagram video, which has since been removed, the Formula 1 driver said "boys don't wear princess dresses".
He was slammed on social media and later tweeted his "deepest apologies" and said he loved that his nephew "feels free to express himself".
All his Instagram posts have since been deleted along with the Twitter apology.
Lewis posted the controversial video on his Instagram story which shows him speaking to the camera before turning it on his nephew.
"I'm so sad right now. Look at my nephew," he says.
The camera then shows the boy wearing a pink and purple dress, while holding a toy magic wand.
Lewis asks him: "Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you got for Christmas?"
The young boy starts laughing as the racing driver continues: "Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas? Boys don't wear princess dresses."
In response to the video, founder of anti-bullying charity Ditch the Label Liam Hackett tweeted that Lewis had used social media to "publicly shame" a small child.
The racing star later apologised and said it was "really not acceptable" to marginalise or stereotype anyone.
He has since removed the apology from his Twitter page which now only shows tweets posted from before 11 June.
While his Instagram account, which has 5.7m followers, remains active but says "no posts yet".
