Love Island is back in 2018 and there's proof you can find romance
- Published
Cancel your summer plans - Love Island is returning for 2018.
ITV2 has announced it is looking for new singletons to take part in series four of the reality TV show.
Last year's contestants have gone on to gain Instagram followers, clothing deals and appear on other TV shows.
And judging from the 2017 series there is a chance you might actually find love too.
Olivia and Chris
They were famously on and off during their time in the villa.
And their rocky romance has extended into the real world with the couple having some major ups and downs.
Their relationship was thrust into the spotlight in October when Chris Hughes got into a spat with Katie Price over claims she sent "inappropriate" messages to him.
She then hit back by suggesting that she had 51 screenshots of him replying.
Then in November a video surfaced of Chris getting close to a girl in a club, which led Olivia to say she "didn't know what was going on" in their relationship.
But it looks like they've patched things up for now.
They've been posting cosy pics together on their Instagram pages - including a recent snap of them both dressed in sloth onesies.
Jamie and Camilla
Camilla Thurlow had a heart of gold in the show and it was eventually won by model Jamie Jewitt.
He was a late addition to the show and the pair quickly coupled up and officially became an item.
Their romance has continued on the outside too.
One of their first trips together was to help out at a refugee camp in Greece.
The couple have continued to post images together including a family snap of them celebrating Camilla's sister's 30th birthday earlier this month.
Jess and Dom
They coupled up quickly in the house then Jess Shears was unexpectedly dumped from the villa in a shock elimination.
Cue lots of pining from Dom Lever while rumours surfaced on the outside world that Jess was getting a little too close to another contestant on the outside.
Remember Muggy Mike?
But Dom vowed she was the one and the pair got together again when they were reunited in real life.
Then just two months after the show ended the pair announced they were engaged in a gushy interview with a magazine - complete with a front page photoshoot.
Followers of their social media cannot escape their undying love for each other.
There's photos of them in bed together, on country lane walks, wearing matching his and hers jumpers and, of course, promoting iPhone apps.
Marcel and Gabby
Marcel Somerville was the love doctor on the island during the show.
He was the expert at giving his fellow islanders relationship advice - but fans feared he'd never find love himself.
Then along came Gabby Allen. The pair coupled up and have appeared inseparable ever since.
But in the outside world, their relationship saw the pair targeted with racist messages.
In August, Gabby threatened to "name and shame" trolls who sent her abuse for dating Marcel.
The reality star said she was "absolutely horrified at the amount of disgusting racial abuse" she'd had because of the relationship.
She shared some examples of messages she's received on social media.
But the pair have remained strong over the last five months and even spent Christmas with each other's families.
Amber and Kem?
Sorry everyone. There's not a happy ever after for all the couples.
Last year's winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split in December claiming it was due to their busy work schedules.
Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat