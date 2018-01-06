Celebrity Big Brother: Little Mix star backs Courtney Act to win
Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall is backing drag queen Courtney Act to win Celebrity Big Brother.
The RuPaul's Drag Race star had a dramatic start to her appearance on the Channel 5 show on Friday.
Courtney, whose real name is Shane Jenek, was left exposed when her sequinned skirt fell down as she made her way into the house.
Posting on Twitter, Jade said she was "rooting for" Courtney after her "iconic entrance".
The singer shared a picture of herself with Courtney, who appears in Little Mix's music video Power.
The drag queen has also received the backing of some other celebs.
Courtney was among eight male stars to enter the Big Brother house to join the all-female line-up which kicked off the series.
The new housemates are footballer John Barnes, singer Ginuwine, comedian Daniel O'Reilly aka Dapper Laughs, Boyzone singer Shane Lynch, Love Island star Jonny Mitchell, ballet dancer Wayne Sleep and The Apprentice contestant Andrew Brady.
