When Hollywood speeches go controversial - and their impact
By Lola Mosanya
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
In light of Oprah's moving speech at the Golden Globes we take a look at some of the most powerful speeches made in Hollywood and the impact they had.
2017's Hollywood sexual harassment scandal dominated this year's ceremony.
Not least when the telly mogul accepted the Cecil B DeMille lifetime achievement award for her commitment to TV over the years.
"I want tonight to express gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault," she said.
"Because they, like my mother, had children to feed and bills to pay and dreams to pursue," she added.
As the first black woman in Hollywood's history to pick up the award - she used her speech as an opportunity to speak about gender and racial diversity in the industry.
But she's not alone. A number of celebrities over the years have used the podium as a platform to prompt change.
Marlon Brando
In 1973, Marlon Brando won the best actor award for his role as Vito Corleone in The Godfather.
He rejected the award because of treatment of Native Americans both on and off-screen, sending Sacheen Littlefeather a Native American actress and activist in his place.
Warning: This video may contain third party ads.
More than 40 years on, and Hollywood studios have tried to create a more diverse industry by selecting more ethnically diverse casts.
Despite their efforts, whitewashing is still a topic that crops up today - with Disney's Aladdin being the latest production to come under fire in 2018.
Jesse Williams
Grey's Anatomy actor and prominent Black Lives Matter activist Jesse Williams was given the BET humanitarian of the year award for 2016.
He dedicated his powerful and politically-charged speech about racism and police brutality to 12-year-old Tamir Rice who was killed by a white police officer in Cleveland, Ohio back in 2014.
Warning: This video may contain third party ads.
"If you have no interest in equal rights for black people, then do not make suggestions to those who do. Sit down," he said.
And since his speech there's been an avalanche of celebrities and public figures continuing to stand up for black lives including Colin Kaepernick, Beyonce and Jay Z.
Chris Rock
The #OscarsSoWhite hashtag dominated conversations about film and social media in 2016.
So when comedian Chris Rock hosted the show with an opening monologue that tackled the issue head on, it didn't go unnoticed.
"It's people that hire, it's people at the main gate of studios and independents.
"It's the stories that are being told. It's who's writing diversity - it starts on the page. And we all have to be more proactive in getting out there and just seeking talent," he said.
And the result of his biting comments?
In 2017, four out of the nine films nominated in the best picture category had mainly black casts and told stories of black or Asian communities.
Leonardo DiCaprio
When Leonardo DiCaprio walked away with his first and only Oscar in 2016 for his role in The Revenant, he used the opportunity to speak up for the environment.
"Climate change is real, it is happening right now. It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating," he said.
The speech was praised for its impact in front of an audience of over 34 million viewers worldwide.
Since his speech, the actor's foundation has made its biggest donation yet toward environmental causes giving $20m (£14m) in environmental grants.
And research into the social impact of his speech on climate change showed it gained the most traction in tweets and Google searches about climate change than ever before.
Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat