Fredo Santana's dad 'lost for words' at sudden death of US rapper
- Published
Fredo Santana's dad has posted online that finding out about his son's death was the worst day of his life.
The 27-year-old American rapper had recently suffered kidney and liver failure.
Newsbeat has contacted Fredo's management and American officials, but is awaiting a response to formally confirm the death.
It's now being widely reported across the US and around the world that he died at home in Los Angeles.
Writing on Instagram Big Shug said: "I'm lost for words. I want to thank my wife for picking [me] up off the floor because I couldn't stand."
Fredo, originally from Chicago, had previously collaborated with acts like Migos, Soulja Boy and Juelz Santana.
His cousin, Chief Keef - real name Keith Farrelle Cozart, also posted a tribute.
Fredo appeared in Drake's video for Hold On, We're Going Home ft. Majid Jordan in 2013.
Drake posted an image of the two on Instagram after the reported news began circulating.
Last year Fredo started a family, with a son being born in June, who he regularly posted about on social media.
