Cheryl has hit back at claims her appearance with boyfriend Liam Payne at the Brits was a "stunt".

On Twitter, she said the theory - reported by the Sun - was "ludicrous and a bit weird".

"No one cares who's been speculatively arguing or not in their relationships," she wrote in a post.

Cheryl and Liam put on a loved-up display on the red carpet at the Brits on Wednesday amid speculation their relationship has hit the rocks.

It appears Cheryl was responding to a column in the Sun, in which it was claimed their appearance at the Brits was a "stunt".

The singer said the focus should instead be on the fact she opened a Prince's Trust centre in her home city of Newcastle a day earlier.

In response, the newspaper's showbiz columnist, Dan Wootton, wrote on Twitter: "Perhaps if your friends and staff spoke less about the details of your love life, less would be written."

Cheryl and Liam have been dating for two years and have a son called Bear.

