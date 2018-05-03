Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gigi Hadid on the runway

Gigi Hadid has come under fire for her "unrecognisable" May 2018 Vogue Italia cover image.

The picture shows a heavily bronzed Gigi in the arms of male model Justin Martin and was shot by photographer Steven Klein.

Some fans have said that the photo makes the Californian model "look like a completely different person".

The super model has also faced accusations of "excessive photoshop" and "blacking up".

On Wednesday night, the fashion model shared the image with her 40 million followers on Instagram.

However, fans were quick to point out that the model looked distinctively different.

"You don't even look like yourself", one fan said.

Another commented that the image had been changed to look like someone else: "Is this supposed to be Gigi? Because you photoshopped her into an entire different girl", they questioned.

Some followers said it was even worse: "Another blackface attempt failing miserably", said one.

Another commented: ''Kind of, actually really looks like blackface. What the heck."

Nevertheless, some fans appreciated the image: "Gigi you look beautiful, excellent cover".

The photo was taken by famed photographer Steven Klein, well-known for his unique and striking photography.

Last year, he faced criticism after a shoot with Kim Kardashian for Interview magazine showcased the reality star with what appeared to be darkened skin.

The recent backlash against Gigi Hadid comes after the she was forced to pull out of a Victoria's Secret fashion show, held in Shanghai, China.

The model was told not to come after being accused of "racism" when she appeared to mock Asian features in a Snapchat video.

Newsbeat has reached out to Vogue Italia, Gigi Hadid and Steven Klein for a comment.

