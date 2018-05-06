Childish Gambino releases surprise song This is America
Childish Gambino, AKA Donald Glover, has dropped a surprise new track called This is America.
The song appeared online during his performance as host on US sketch show Saturday Night Live.
Its video and lyrics switch between serious and funny, making comments on American life and current issues, including police violence, racism and gun crime.
The artist has said his next album will be his last under his stage name.
The Grammy winner also debuted another track called Saturday - his first new music since his 2016 album Awaken, My Love!.
Donald announced the release of the video in a tweet. [Warning: Link contains graphic depictions of violence.]
The video for This is America sees Bino dance erratically through a warehouse, interacting with scenes going on behind him - including a car on fire, a horse riding past and schoolchildren dancing.
At one point he shoots a man in the head.
The video is made to look like it's been filmed all in one shot.
Its director, Hiro Murai, has worked with Donald Glover before on his TV show Atlanta and other Childish Gambino music videos.
Donald Glover appeared on Saturday Night Live to promote his new film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, where he plays a young Lando Calrissian.
He recently gave an MTV Cribs-style tour of the Millennium Falcon from the film.
He's also starring as Simba in the upcoming Lion King remake, opposite Beyonce's Nala.
He recently released another piece of work packed with pop culture and current references - a fake script for his Deadpool animated series, which was cancelled.
Fans have been pretty positive about the surprise new music.
Lots of people commented on his alter-ego - in his Saturday Night Live monologue, Donald Glover said: "We've got a great show for you tonight, Childish Gambino is here."
Others commented on how far he's come in the last few years.
