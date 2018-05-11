Image copyright Getty Images

France's Eurovision entrants say "a miracle birth" in the Mediterranean inspired this year's song.

Madame Monsieur wrote it after hearing about Mercy - a little girl born on a rescue ship on its way to Europe.

More than 30,000 people have died crossing the Mediterranean Sea between Africa and Europe since 2000, according to the UN.

Lead singer Emilie Satt says Mercy's birth symbolises "hope where there is no hope".

"She was born on 21 March 2017 aboard the humanitarian boat the Aquarius," Emilie explains.

"It means everything is possible."

Madame Monsieur, a husband and wife duo, found out about Mercy after seeing a post on Twitter.

"We were so deeply moved by the whole story. Her mother was drowning because she tried to give her child a better life."

The band say Mercy and her Nigerian mother are currently in a refugee camp in Sicily, Italy, unable to leave.

"We are trying to get as many updates as we can. We hope they can start a real life where they are safe."

French journalists have reportedly played the song to Mercy's mum.

Part of the lyrics, translated from French, read: "I am all those children/ Who were taken by the sea/ I'll live a hundred thousand years/ My name is Mercy".

Emilie says it wasn't easy to get the emotions they felt when they heard the story into a song.

"We had to get the right words", she says. "This is real life."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Madame Monsieur are Emilie Satt and Jean-Karl Lucas, who have been married for three years

Madame Monsieur also say they have received many messages of praise from around the world for raising the issue in such an unusual way.

"It's a great way to start explaining what migration is," says Emilie.

"It puts a name and a face on who we call migrants. They are real people with a past, a family, a history and a future."

France have automatically qualified for Saturday's grand final in Lisbon, along with Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy and hosts Portugal.

They are currently amongst the bookies' favourites to win.

