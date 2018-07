Image copyright EPA/Getty Images

A-list stars - and a furry alien - turned out for the screening of Solo: A Star Wars Story at Cannes on Tuesday.

Cast members Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Donald Glover and Alden Ehrenreich were among the celebs who walked the red carpet.

So who wore what? Here are some of the best pics:

Thandie Newton (plays Val)

Image copyright EPA

Donald Glover (plays Lando Calrissian)

Image copyright Getty Images

Alden Ehrenreich (plays Han Solo)

Image copyright Getty Images

Emilia Clarke (plays Qi'ra)

Image copyright Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (plays L3-37)

Image copyright EPA

Winnie Harlow

Image copyright Getty Images

50 Cent

Image copyright Getty Images

Chewbacca

Image copyright EPA

Stormtroopers

Image copyright Reuters

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.