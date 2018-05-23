Image copyright SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Sony's new CEO John Kodera has announced the PlayStation 4 era could be near an end.

Speaking at a company conference, he said the console, released in 2013, was in the "final phase" of its life cycle.

Don't expect the PS4 to stop production any time soon - but this could be a hint that a new, more powerful console is on the way.

Despite being hugely popular, there are signs of PS4 sales slowing down.

The announcement has hit some gamers hard.

I really love my PS4. It would be a shame to see the system's life cycle end so soon. — Branstopher (@BryanSalter) May 22, 2018

The PS4 is now five years old - and has been a massive success for Sony. But given the pace of technological change, the announcement wasn't as much as a shock for some.

People are worried about Sony making murmurers about the PS4 entering the end of its life cycle. Guys you have to realise the hardware is 5 years old and it was dated when it released. — 🚲 Sam Coles 🎮 (@SamColes2) May 22, 2018

More than 76 million PS4's have been sold since it was released - but last year, sales were down from 20 million units to 19 million.

But while console sales are down - people are buying more games.

Really the phrasing just indicates that there will be a PS5, rather than a neverending parade of upgraded PS4 models, which I think has been clear for some time. The PS4 Pro is fun, but it didn't set the world on fire. — Mike Epstein (@bombur) May 22, 2018

That's one of the reasons Sony is thinking of releasing more games exclusively for PlayStation, including Last of Us: Part II and Spider-Man.

And for those holding out for a clue about a PS5 release date, there was this from Mr Kodera.

"We will use the next three years to prepare the next step, to crouch down so that we can jump higher in the future."

This could possibly mean the new console that gamers are waiting for could be released after 2021.

