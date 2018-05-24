Image copyright The ULULU company

Matt Groening, the creator of The Simpsons, has a new animated series called Disenchantment coming to Netflix.

It will be his first new show since Futurama, which debuted in 1999, and will air on 17 August.

The series takes place in the medieval kingdom of Dreamland and follows "hard-drinking" Princess Bean, her elf companion and her personal demon.

Initially it will run for 10 episodes on the streaming service.

It comes as The Simpsons, the longest animated show in US TV history, faces criticism for racial stereotyping one of its characters.

Indian character Apu, voiced by a white actor, has been in the series since 1990.

Indian-American comic Hari Kondabolu made a documentary suggesting Apu was one of the only representations of South Asians on US television but children imitate the character for mocking purposes.

