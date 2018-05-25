Image copyright Getty Images

Iconic Star Wars character Boba Fett will be the next to get a spin-off movie, it has been confirmed.

The fan-favourite bounty hunter will be seen in a solo adventure written and directed by James Mangold.

It will follow Rogue One and Solo as the third stand-alone Star Wars adventure to take place outside the main storyline of the franchise.

Disney is also confirmed to be working on an Obi Wan Kenobi movie, but Boba Fett will come first.

James Mangold previously directed superhero movies The Wolverine and Logan, as well as critically acclaimed films such as the Johnny Cash biopic, Walk The Line.

There are unconfirmed rumours that James will co-write the Boba Fett movie with Simon Kinberg, who co-wrote Logan and is directing the next X-Men movie, Dark Phoenix.

Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives in UK cinemas on 25 May 2018.

Boba Fett made his 1980 big-screen debut in The Empire Strikes Back, the second Star Wars movie ever released.

A background character who seemingly died in the following film, Return Of The Jedi, Boba Fett nonetheless quickly became one of the franchise's most popular creations.

This was mostly because he just looked really cool and could fly.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Boba Fett is popular with many Star Wars fans, but clearly not everyone is quite as sure of his appeal

Boba Fett's story was continued in prequel movie Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones, where it was revealed he inherited his memorable costume and spaceship from Jango Fett, from whom he was cloned.

No release date has been announced for the Boba Fett movie.

Newsbeat has contacted Disney but they were unable to give official confirmation of The Hollywood Reporter's original report.

