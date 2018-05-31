Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Greg James is taking over the Radio 1 Breakfast Show

Greg James has promised when he takes the reigns of the Radio 1 Breakfast Show it will be a "show for the listeners".

Radio 1 announced on Thursday that the presenter would be swapping slots with Nick Grimshaw later this year.

Shortly after the news broke, Greg told Newsbeat that he's not worried about the response to the show in the press.

"I feel like I have a really good handle on what the listeners enjoy," he said.

"People are always going to write stuff about it, but I'm not doing a show for critics or anything like that.

"I really love the listeners and doing a show for them."

During Grimmy's six years hosting the show, critical reports about his listening figures appeared in the press.

Skip Twitter post by @BBCR1 “It was always my dream to do the breakfast show and I’m very grateful that I got to live my dream every day for what will be nearly 6 years. But 6 years is a long time and this isn’t a forever job. I had the time of my life"



We love you @grimmers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yNKfywOp4S — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) May 31, 2018 Report

According to Greg, talks were in place between him, Grimmy and Radio 1 controller Ben Cooper for several weeks before the announcement.

But it is still early days for Greg's breakfast show plans, and he's unsure whether popular features such as Rage Against The Answer Machine will join him in the switch to the early morning slot.

"I've thought secret thoughts about various things but we are nowhere near ready to announce anything like that," he admitted.

"We've now got a long summer to go away for a little bit, have a break and sit down and throw everything up in the air and just see what the new breakfast show will sound like."

Skip Twitter post by @gregjames I cannot wait to take over the most famous radio show in the world and it was so lovely to break the news on air with Grim that we are switching shows. He’s had an amazing six years and I can’t wait to get going in the autumn. Here we are all sweaty and panicky moments before... pic.twitter.com/dbnkDYTAbh — Greg James (@gregjames) May 31, 2018 Report

But he also promises the show will be a familiar listen to fans of his current drivetime show.

"There will be bits that will come with me and the spirit of the show will come with me," he added.

"I don't want to change the show too drastically because it's working and people seem to really like it. The spirit of it will be there but it will have a bit of extra magic sprinkled on top of it."

And Greg says the show couldn't have come at a better time for him.

"I wouldn't have been able to do this show six years ago," he said.

"But I feel I'm in a place in my life now where I feel really confident on air."

No date has been announced for the swap other than it will be in autumn.

