Dig out your cork wedges and designer sunglasses because Love Island is heading back to our screens.

Another group of toned and tanned singletons are turning to TV to help them out with their failed love lives.

But Love Island is nothing without the villa, and it's been given a makeover for the 2018 season of the show.

Changes have been made to the decor as well as some of the house rules.

While the singletons will find inspirational messages scrawled on the walls of the villa - such as "crack on" and "glam up" - what they won't find indoors is an ashtray.

Smoking on the 2018 show will be confined to one small area, a representative for the show confirmed, after there were more complaints in 2017 about contestants smoking than having sex.

Here's where you'll be watching contestants doing both of the above all summer long.

Image copyright ITV Image caption The Love Island villa is in Majorca in the Mediterranean

Image copyright ITV Image caption There are 69 (ahem) cameras around the villa to film the contestants' every move

Image copyright ITV Image caption ITV will confine smoking to one small outdoor area this year, after numerous complaints in 2017

Image copyright ITV Image caption The villa's gym will help contestants make sure every toned ab is ready to be viewed by the nation

Image copyright ITV Image caption Indoors, inspirational messages on the walls of the villa will keep the singletons' spirits high

Image copyright ITV Image caption Contestants will share the same room - and share double beds - to get sparks flying

Image copyright ITV Image caption And in case anyone forgets why they are on the show, messages such as "get laid" will remind them

Image copyright ITV Image caption Love Island returns to ITV2 on Monday

