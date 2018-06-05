Image copyright Getty Images

Ariana Grande says she doesn't think she'll ever be able to talk about the Manchester Arena bombing without crying.

The singer had just finished her concert on May 22 2017 when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device.

22 people died in the attack.

In an interview with British Vogue, she revealed how she's coping with the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following last year's attack.

"It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it's a real thing."

"I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well.

"Time is the biggest thing.

"I feel like I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience - like I shouldn't even say anything.

"I don't think I'll ever know how to talk about it and not cry."

Ariana Grande features on the cover of the July 2018 issue of the magazine.

Last month she revealed she had a bee tattoo as tribute to the victims of the bombing.

The worker bee is an emblem for Manchester, symbolising the city's industrial past.

