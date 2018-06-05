Image copyright Fortnite

This is America by Childish Gambino is one of the most talked about music videos of 2018 so far.

As well as sparking debate, the song has generated plenty of parodies and the latest is in the style of the video game Fortnite.

It's no surprise that the new music video is called This is Fortnite.

The video, created by the WiziBlimp YouTube channel, sees characters from the survival game recreating key moments from the original video.

Donald Glover, whose stage name is Childish Gambino, released the song and music video This is America in May.

It has been viewed nearly 240 million times since its release and has been endlessly analysed and recreated.

The survival game Fortnite, which is played by millions around the world, has also been one of 2018's big talking points.

So it seems fitting that someone has put the two together.

Image copyright Getty Images

This is Fortnite features a lot of co-ordinated dancing, similarly to the original, and it is also set in a warehouse.

But the key addition that you won't see in the original, is the iconic Fortnite dance moves like flossing.

Here's This is America just to compare.

This isn't the first parody of This is America - and it probably won't be the last.

One of our favourites mixes Carly Rae Jepson's track Call Me Maybe with This is America visuals - and Donald Glover's moves are weirdly in time...

This is Jamaica takes the video style on board but the lyrics have been changed up a bit.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.