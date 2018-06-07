Image copyright Tony Mitchell Image caption Tony Mitchell on his 41st visit to the cinema to view Avengers: Infinity War

Think you're a Marvel fan?

The chances are you haven't seen the latest movie 43 times.

Superfan Tony Mitchell claims he's been to the cinema to see Avengers: Infinity War more than anyone else.

And the YouTuber from North Carolina has got the cinema tickets to prove it.

Image copyright Tony Mitchell Image caption Tony estimates his cinema binge will end up costing him over $1000 (£746)

"After the fifth time watching it in three days I thought: 'I'm just going to keep coming back until it's on Blu-ray'," he told Radio 1 Newsbeat.

Tony tries to use offers to buy tickets, "so sometimes it's buy four get one free".

He thinks he'll end up spending more than $1000 (£746) on tickets, but that doesn't include the cinema snacks: "Sometimes I'm even buying food so I'm just spending a fortune."

On Twitter, Tony goes by the name Nem: The Infinity Watcher, which makes sense.

He says he's a massive Marvel fan but this is the first time he's watched a film so many times.

Sitting through 43 showings of the movie is the equivalent of spending four consecutive days in the cinema.

Tony calls it "time well spent".

"This latest movie really hit home for me because I'm a huge Thanos fan."

He's not the only one.

Avengers: Infinity War made history by earning an estimated $630m (£457m) worldwide on its opening weekend.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some of the Avengers assemble at a fan event in London

Tony claims he could probably quote half of the film from memory.

"When I'm watching the movie, sometimes I catch myself mouthing what they're saying," he says.

He claims the directors of the film, known as the Russo Brothers, have offered him tickets to their next premiere.

Will he watch that instalment a record number of times?

"It all depends on how good the next movie is."

