Gold medal-winning Winter Paralympian Menna Fitzpatrick is the youngest person to be named on the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

The 20-year-old skier is an MBE or Member of the Order of the British Empire.

She became Britain's most successful Winter Paralympian this year winning one gold, two silvers and a bronze medal at the 2018 Games.

Menna told Newsbeat she was pretty excited when she found out.

"My dad actually read out the letter and I thought he was having me on a bit. I then realised that he wasn't and I think I probably screamed."

Menna and her ski partner, Jen Kehoe, compete in downhill skiing in the B2 category for visually-impaired athletes.

They work as a team with Menna following Jen down the mountain at speeds of up to 80mph because she has very little sight herself.

Menna says their teamwork is why it feels so special to both be recognised.

"We've worked for the best part of three years to say to people it's a team, not just me on my own.

"So, it's so nice to be able to share this moment with her as well."

Despite the excitement of being included on the list Menna is straight back to work - and straight back to basics.

She's on her way to Holland to train for five days on an indoor slope and to learn to ski from the very beginning again.

"Our coaches are very keen on going back to the fundamentals," she explains.

"Because if you rebuild it from the very beginning then your skiing when you're racing, your technique becomes a lot better."

As for visiting the palace to pick up her award, Menna isn't sure when the ceremony is or what the dress code will be.

"I saw photos of paralympic champion Kelly Gallagher and her guide Charlotte Evans get theirs after their gold in Sochi," she says.

"They looked beautiful and they were wearing hats so I can imagine we'll have to."

She says the whole thing is still sinking in.

"There are so many people who've achieved and I can't believe that we're two of them," she goes on.

"There are so many people who've done such amazing things and to be up there with them means so much to us."

