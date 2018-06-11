Image copyright Google

A London nightclub has denied allegations that it charges black women double the entrance fee of white women.

Nadine Marsh-Edwards claimed on Twitter her daughter was asked to pay £20 at Drama nightclub in central London while white women were being charged £10.

A Drama spokesperson told Newsbeat: "We do not tolerate any form of discrimination against any individual or group."

The club says it is investigating the allegations.

Skip Twitter post by @nadme2 My daughter went to a club in the west end last night. Black girls got charged £20 entrance fee- white girls £10... London life right now. — Nadine Marsh-Edwards (@nadme2) June 10, 2018 Report

Drama says the standard door charge at its Park Lane club is £20.

"Promotions are offered for various reasons, but never on the grounds of discrimination of race, colour or national origin.

"We operate a non-discriminatory policy and we place a strong emphasis on diversity and inclusion."

Drama describes itself as a "regular celebrity hangout", claiming to attract the likes of Drake, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky.

"It is for those who seek to thrill and shock, those who aren't afraid to speak their minds or express themselves."

Some reviewers on Trip Advisor have previously complained of experiencing racism at the club.

"I have never experienced such discrimination from a London club before," one person wrote.

"If you're black, stay away," said another.

Someone else wrote: "I'm white, but they turned away the black couple in front of us for no reason."

Another person claimed that a member of staff "looked me and my Asian friend up and down" and said "eww your kind isn't allowed in here".

The Mayor of London's office told Newsbeat that London's Night Tsar Amy Lamé has spoken to Nadine Marsh-Edwards about the incident "and is hoping to meet with her shortly to discuss it further".

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: "Discrimination of any kind is totally unacceptable and something that the Mayor will not tolerate."

Newsbeat has contacted Nadine for a statement or response, but is yet to receive a reply.

Drama is yet to respond to a further request for comment.

This isn't the first time a London nightclub has been criticised for allegedly racist practices.

In 2015, DSTRKT denied turning two women away because they were considered "too dark" and "overweight".

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.