Jack Saunders has been announced as the host of a new music show on BBC Radio 1.

The MTV presenter will play rock and alternative music from emerging artists on Monday to Thursdays from 11pm-1am.

"I've wanted to be part of Radio 1 since I started listening to radio, so to be asked to join is a dream come true," he said.

On 1Xtra, Snoochie Shy will present a specialist music show on Mondays from 1-3am.

Jack started his career in student radio, before presenting for Kerrang! Radio and Radio X, where he currently hosts a mid morning show.

On Radio 1, he replaces Huw Stephens, who moves to Sundays from 11pm-1am with a BBC Introducing slot.

"To be following on from Huw is an honour, he carved my music tastes and to be championing new bands and indie music is a huge privilege."

Huw said he was "looking forward to sharing a lot of great music."

"Giving artists a platform, connecting them with audiences, and supporting independent labels and music has always been an important part of my life.

"It's also a vital part of what Radio 1 does."

Snoochie Shy, who begins in January, has hosted the breakfast show on Radar Radio, presented for YO MTV RAPS! and is already part of the 1Xtra Residency.

"I'm really gassed to officially become a part of the 1Xtra family," she said.

"I've been listening to the station since I was a kid so this is sick news."

Monki, who currently hosts the Monday early morning slot, will continue to present Radio 1 dance shows on an ad hoc basis.

