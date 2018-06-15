Image copyright Squanch Games Image caption Justin Roiland has been a gamer his entire life, and unveiled Trover Saves the Universe at E3

From Fortnite for the Nintendo Switch to a new Halo, there have been some huge announcements at E3 2018.

But amid all the noise some smaller - but no less interesting - games slipped under the radar.

Key insights from the bigger trailers are also lost as the next wave of news pulls the industry's attention away.

As the world's biggest games conference wraps, here are 7 games and details you might have missed at the show.

Rick and Morty creator's new game

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland unveiled Trover Saves the Universe during Sony's press conference.

How it's played is unclear, but Trover shares the humour of Roiland's other creations.

"Your dogs have been dognapped by a beaked lunatic who stuffed them into his eye holes and is using their life essence to destroy the Universe," reads the official website's description of the game.

Trover Saves the Universe will launch on PS4 and PS VR in 2019.

Vacation Simulator

Image copyright Owlchemy Labs Image caption Robots are running the show, and they sometimes get it wrong.

When robots took everyone's jobs in 2050, the robots built an experience for humanity to relive the glory days of menial labour.

That was Job Simulator, and Vacation Simulator is its sequel.

This time you're "learning" what it was like to take a holiday by doing so in virtual reality.

Instead of flipping hot dogs and sending faxes, this time you snap selfies and search rock pools on a VR beach.

It has the same cheeky humour as the original, and will be playable on Oculus, PS VR, and HTC Vive.

Sable

Image copyright Shedworks Image caption You use a hover bike to explore the world in Sable.

With its pastel colours and distinctive hand-drawn aesthetic, Sable is one of the prettiest games of E3.

It's the creation of independent developer Shedworks, and is an exploration game about a girl called Sable exploring a post-apocalyptic desert.

Shedworks was inspired by Zelda: Breath of the Wild, so the open world is scattered with points of interest that tempt you to stray from your current quest.

As she picks her way through the skeletons of retro-futurist architecture, she slowly earns her place among her tribe in this coming-of-age narrative.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Image copyright From Software Image caption You play a ninja exploring Japan in the 1500s

The Dark Souls games are characterised by punishing combat, and Sekiro is cut from the same cloth.

Directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, the man behind Dark Souls and Bloodborne, Sekiro is the story of a Ninja travelling through Japan in the 16th century.

It's not historically accurate, however, and imagines the Sengoku period filled with giant snakes and flame-clad enemies.

The main character's arm is a prosthetic, and can be customised into different weapons or even a grappling hook.

Afterparty

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Developer Night School specialises in rich narratives.

There aren't many games where you can play beer pong with Satan himself, so Afterparty has surely carved itself a niche.

Best friends Lola and Milo are in the depths of hell, and must beat the Devil in a series of drinking games before they can earn their lives back.

It's a far-fetched premise bolstered by the pedigree of its developers, Night School.

Afterparty looks to be another well-written narrative adventure in the same vein as Night School's critically acclaimed Oxenfree.

The theory behind Death Stranding's monsters

Image copyright Kojima Productions Image caption This screenshot from the game was captured at 4K resolution on a PS4 Pro

Hideo Kojima's surreal action game, Death Stranding, dominated headlines after a game play reveal.

But eagle-eyed viewers may have spotted some details that the rest of the industry missed.

Sam's companion, Seydoux, notes in the trailer that he has a "chiral allergy."

Chirality refers to the building blocks of life itself, encompassing biomolecules like acids, proteins and sugars.

It comes from the Greek word kheir, meaning "hand," and hand prints are how players know Death Stranding's invisible monsters are near.

This has led some to believe that Death Stranding's enemies are a new form of living being composed of these biomolecules.

But are they a natural occurrence or were they created as a weapon?

Damage matters in the Last of Us 2

Image copyright Naughty Dog Image caption Ellie is 19 when we meet her in The Last of Us 2

The PlayStation conference opened with our first look at how The Last of Us 2 will actually play.

Combat has been overhauled in this post-apocalyptic sequel, set in a world where the cordyceps fungus has wiped out society.

Some fans noticed that new kinds of status effects can affect the player.

So if an arrow gets stuck in your arm, you're distracted by the pain and unable to use your listen mode to find enemies.

This addition means combat should have an extra level of realism and tension, compared to the first game.

