Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A preview of Cyberpunk 2077 at E3

Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the most anticipated games previewed at E3.

In a demo shown at the California conference, visitors got to see the game's sci-fi city setting.

"It's an uncanny place," says quest designer Patrick Mills. "Players from anywhere in the world will be able to walk around Night City and see something they recognise."

The game has spent years in development, but still has no release date.

It is based on the 1988 role-playing game Cyberpunk 2020, which is set in the fictional Night City, California.

"I used to play that game when I was a kid, and some part of my brain has been living in there since," says Patrick.

"With Cyberpunk 2077 we want to recreate that vibrant city of the the original Cyberpunk. To feel like an international city."

It is being created for PC, XBox One and PS4.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gamers try the newest titles at E3

Unlike CD Projekt Red's previous game, Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 is a first-player game.

The protagonist, V, is a hustler making their way through the gangs and black market dealings of Night City.

Players can fully customise the character.

"You're going to build your character from scratch, choose elements of the back story, and appearance," explains Patrick.

"We want to make sure that every player gets to play the game they want to."

The game maker won't say when Cyberpunk might come out, but he promises it will be worth the wait.

"We're going to give you a long story with cool characters, choices and consequence, and really great action scenes that will knock your socks off."

