Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Harry Kane are among the players hoping to be top scorer at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

But for now their main rival is... own goal.

Otherwise known as "og" - own goal has so far scored for Iran, France, Croatia and Senegal. They've also popped up with one for the hosts, Russia.

Cristiano Ronaldo's three goals at the World Cup are closest to catching the five own goals scored after 17 games.

The only tournament to have more own goals was France 1998, when there were six in the entire tournament - that's 64 games.

Watch all five of own goal's goals in Russia so far below.

Own goal's goals

Iran (v Morocco), 15 June

Media caption Aziz Bouhaddouz's injury-time own goal gifts Iran victory

Own goal scored its first goal of World Cup 2018 when it took the guise of Moroccan forward Aziz Bouhaddouz.

The substitute's diving header was a late winner for Iran in their opening match in Group B.

The 1-0 win was Iran's second victory in World Cup history. Their other one came against the USA at France 1998.

France (v Australia), 16 June

Media caption Deflected Pogba goal puts France ahead

Own goal turned French next, scoring against Australia in their Group C opener.

Australian defender Aziz Behich scored the goal, but didn't know much about it.

He'd been trying to tackle Paul Pogba, but instead accidentally lobbed his own keeper.

Again the goal was decisive, giving France a 2-1 victory.

Croatia (v Nigeria), 16 June

Media caption Etebo own goal gives Croatia the lead against Nigeria

Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo was the next player to score an own goal at Russia 2018.

He turned a Luka Modric corner into his own net for Croatia's first goal in their 2-0 win in Group D.

This one's probably the ugliest of own goal's goals, hitting at least two other players before ending up in the net.

Senegal (v Poland), 19 June

Media caption Gueye's deflected shot gives Senegal the lead

Senegal took the lead against Poland thanks to an own goal from Thiago Cionek.

Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye's shot took a huge deflection off the defender in their Group H game.

The match finished 2-1 to Senegal.

Russia (v Egypt), 19 June

Media caption Calamitous Fathi own goal gives Russia lead

Og was again the opening scorer in this Group A game, this time helping Russia move a step closer to qualifying for the last 16.

The ball went into Egypt's net off their own midfielder Ahmed Fathi, in a goal which BBC Sport called "bizarre".

It didn't prove to be decisive as Russia ended up winning the game 3-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo is og's nearest rival at the tournament so far.

He's scored three in just one game - a hat-trick in Portugal's 3-3 draw with Spain.

Media caption World Cup 2018: Portugal 3-3 Spain - watch all six goals in under a minute

We'll have to wait until the final on Sunday 15 July to see if own goal can pick up the tournament's golden boot - and if so, who would collect the prize on their behalf.

