Love Island contestant Adam Collard's behaviour in the reality TV show has led a domestic abuse charity to issue a warning about spotting signs of abuse.

The 22-year-old has faced a backlash from fans over the way he's treated fellow Love Islander Rosie Williams.

Women's Aid says there are "clear warning signs in Adam's behaviour" and has warned about "emotional abuse".

It wants viewers to recognise unhealthy behaviour in relationships and to "speak out" against "domestic abuse".

Adam is currently coupled up with Rosie but their relationship has hit the rocks following the arrival of Zara McDermott.

Zara's arrival led Rosie to confront him about the way she felt she'd been treated in Tuesday's episode.

She said Adam had ignored her all day and wasn't acting normally, to which he replied he didn't "need to reassure" her.

He told Rosie she was on the "defence" and that he did fancy Zara but it hadn't meant anything until Rosie "acted like a child".

Later on in the episode, Rosie went on to tell Adam that she was "hurt" and accused him of not caring.

Adam didn't respond much to what she said - but when Rosie said he'd broken her heart and he was "smug about it" he denied that was the case.

Some fans were not happy with his behaviour towards Rosie.

Adam's a controlling, mass manipulating wench. He has constantly humiliated girls, making them feel insecure & to blame for his disloyalties & disrespect. Girls like Rosie needs to stop inflating his ego, know their worth & let girls like delusional Zara chase him #LoveIsland — yaz 👼🏼 (@yazmiinenunes) June 19, 2018

Seriously Laughing at a girl crying because you betrayed her trust and led her on....that's just the worst thing you can do, Adam has well and truly overtaken muggy mike. #LoveIsland⁠ ⁠ — Benny (@Beno_ldn) June 19, 2018

Adam is the worst type of guy. He wants to jump ship but can't be honest so starts blaming the girl. He did it to Kendall and now he's doing it to Rosie. #LoveIsland — Love Island Reactions (@LoveIsIandUK) June 19, 2018

But others have defended him.

Catching up on Love Island why is everyone going mad about @adamcollard_ He's a lad in a villa/reality show with loads of girls in bikinis? It's been 2 wks&can do what he wantsn Rosie is a classic case of 'if he does it with you he will do it to you' she also needs a good scrub! — Janine Daniels 👩🏼💕 (@janinedaniels31) June 20, 2018

I don't actually feel tight on Rosie? Am I tight? She knew EXACTLY what she was getting herself in for picking Adam, and has been an absolute CRINGEY weak embarrassment to women for the past few days. The girl needs to read "he's not that into you" & grow a backbone. #loveisland — JRL (@JasmineRoseLeex) June 19, 2018

Katie Ghose, chief executive of Women's Aid, said: "In a relationship, a partner questioning your memory of events, trivialising your thoughts or feelings, and turning things around to blame you can be part of pattern of gaslighting and emotional abuse."

Gaslighting is to "manipulate someone by psychological means into doubting their own sanity" - according to Oxford Dictionaries online.

Katie said Rosie had called out Adam's "unacceptable behaviour" and she urged viewers to "join her in recognising unhealthy behaviour in relationships and speaking out against all forms of domestic abuse - emotional as well as physical".

"It is only when we make a stand together against abuse in relationships that we will see attitudes change and an end to domestic abuse."

Newsbeat has contacted Love Island for a comment.

If you've been affected by any of the issues mentioned in this article, you can take a look at the BBC Advice pages.

